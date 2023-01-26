UrduPoint.com

Azma Bukhari Stresses One Law For Every Political Party

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :PML-N senior leader Azma Zahid Bukhari on Wednesday said that there should be one law for everyone in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that law for the PML-N and other leadership should be the same as for the PTI leadership, adding that those all facilities and relaxations the PTI was enjoying should equally be given to the PDM leaders.

She said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was a constitutional institution therefore its members should also be given constitutional protection like other constitutional institutions.

She questioned why the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry on threatening the ECP members had been made an issue?She said that the PTI chairman Imran Niazi and his team members were given bails pre arrest even on criminal cases which was an example, whereas the entire leadership of the PML-N were kept detained even without any case and they were not given the right of bail in the near past.

Bukhari said that this difference should end now.

