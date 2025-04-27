Open Menu

Azma Bukhari Visits Sundas Foundation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Azma Bukhari visits Sundas Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday visited Sundas Foundation and distributed gifts among children suffering from Thalassemia.

According to official sources here, she also gave a scooty to a girl in Sundas Foundation on behalf of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

She inquired after the health of Thalassemia patients and showed empathy towards them.

Azma Bukhari said, "Sundas Foundation is a big achievement of Munnu Bhai."

She said, "Services of the late Munnu Bhai in the field of journalism and for Thalassemia patient children deserve glowing tribute."

Thalassemia patient children need blood on regular basis, she said and added that citizens donating blood  must donate blood to Thalassemia patients.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

20 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

21 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan