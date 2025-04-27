Azma Bukhari visits Sundas Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday visited Sundas Foundation and distributed gifts among children suffering from Thalassemia.

According to official sources here, she also gave a scooty to a girl in Sundas Foundation on behalf of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

She inquired after the health of Thalassemia patients and showed empathy towards them.

Azma Bukhari said, "Sundas Foundation is a big achievement of Munnu Bhai."

She said, "Services of the late Munnu Bhai in the field of journalism and for Thalassemia patient children deserve glowing tribute."

Thalassemia patient children need blood on regular basis, she said and added that citizens donating blood must donate blood to Thalassemia patients.