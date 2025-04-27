Open Menu

Azma Bukhari Visits Sundas Foundation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Azma Bukhari visits Sundas Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari visited Sundas Foundation on Sunday and distributed gifts among children suffering from thalassemia.

According to official sources, she also gave a scooty to an under-treatment girl in Sundas Foundation on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. She inquired after thalassemia patients and showed empathy towards them.

Azma said, "Sundas Foundation is a big achievement of Munnu Bhai." She added, "Services of late Munnu Bhai in the field of journalism and for thalassemia patient children deserve glowing tribute." Thalassemia patient children need blood on regular basis, she said and added that citizens donating blood must donate blood to thalassemia patient children.

She expressed the resolve that the Punjab government would take all possible measures for welfare of children suffering from various diseases including thalassemia.

