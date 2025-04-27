Azma Bukhari Visits Sundas Foundation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari visited Sundas Foundation on Sunday and distributed gifts among children suffering from thalassemia.
According to official sources, she also gave a scooty to an under-treatment girl in Sundas Foundation on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. She inquired after thalassemia patients and showed empathy towards them.
Azma said, "Sundas Foundation is a big achievement of Munnu Bhai." She added, "Services of late Munnu Bhai in the field of journalism and for thalassemia patient children deserve glowing tribute." Thalassemia patient children need blood on regular basis, she said and added that citizens donating blood must donate blood to thalassemia patient children.
She expressed the resolve that the Punjab government would take all possible measures for welfare of children suffering from various diseases including thalassemia.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth shot dead over minor dispute5 minutes ago
-
AJK President and PM holds a one on one meeting6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt forms working group for Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project6 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with Sardar Hidayat over demise of uncle6 minutes ago
-
Storage projects near completion to supply 1 m gallons water daily to Rawalpindi Cantt: Malik Abrar6 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari visits Sundas Foundation6 minutes ago
-
Modern diagnostic center to be established at Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital: DC16 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off two meters16 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for gambling16 minutes ago
-
Dacoity accused arrested after 13 years16 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders wanted in murder case arrested16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for eliminating 54 terrorists in North Waziristan operation26 minutes ago