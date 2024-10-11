Azma Bukhari's Fake Video Case: FIA Directed To Continue Investigation
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to continue its investigation into the matter of uploading of fake photos and videos of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on social media and to submit a progress report every two weeks.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, seeking action against those involved in sharing fake pictures and videos of her on social media.
At the start of proceedings, FIA Director General Ahmad Ishaq and senior officials appeared in court, while the provincial information minister was also present.
Deputy Prosecutor General Asad Ali Bajwa submitted a report detailing recent actions by the FIA in the matter. He stated that action had been taken against two FIA officials for submitting inaccurate reports to the LHC in connection with the case. He further informed the court that the process to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders had been completed, and charge sheets against these proclaimed offenders were submitted to the relevant court on October 5.
He added that accused Falak Javed’s one-kanal residence, located in DHA Multan, had been confiscated. He also noted that Sanam Javed’s husband had been actively involved in hiding Falak Javed.
At this point, the chief justice commended the FIA’s progress, telling the DG FIA that their investigation had brought several key details to light. She urged the FIA to continue working diligently and to submit bi-weekly updates to the court. She expressed satisfaction with the report, noting that such efforts could lead to an effective resolution of the case.
The chief justice then adjourned further hearings, stating that arguments regarding the agreement with X (formerly Twitter) would be heard at the next hearing and that the court might consider forming a larger bench to address cases involving X (formerly Twitter).
