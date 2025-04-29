Azma Bukhari's Fake Video Case: LHC Grants Bail To Accused
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Ali Hassan Toor, who was accused of spreading a fake video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on social media.
The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds worth Rs 1 million to avail the relief of bail.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum announced the reserved decision on the bail petition. The court had reserved its verdict a day earlier after hearing arguments from both parties.
In his final arguments, Azma Bukhari's counsel opposed the bail petition, stating that the accused was involved in making the fake video viral and was, therefore, not entitled to bail.
However, Toor’s counsel argued that the fake video in question was never shared from his client’s account. He maintained that Ali Hassan had not shared any fake videos and stated that if proven otherwise, they would willingly withdraw the bail application.
It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Investigation Agency had registered a case against the accused in connection with the incident.
