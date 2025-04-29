Open Menu

Azma Bukhari's Fake Video Case: LHC Grants Bail To Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Azma Bukhari's fake video case: LHC grants bail to accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Ali Hassan Toor, who was accused of spreading a fake video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on social media.

The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds worth Rs 1 million to avail the relief of bail.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum announced the reserved decision on the bail petition. The court had reserved its verdict a day earlier after hearing arguments from both parties.

In his final arguments, Azma Bukhari's counsel opposed the bail petition, stating that the accused was involved in making the fake video viral and was, therefore, not entitled to bail.

However, Toor’s counsel argued that the fake video in question was never shared from his client’s account. He maintained that Ali Hassan had not shared any fake videos and stated that if proven otherwise, they would willingly withdraw the bail application.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Investigation Agency had registered a case against the accused in connection with the incident.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

4 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

4 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

4 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

4 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

5 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

5 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

5 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

5 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan