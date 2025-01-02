Azma Condoles Death Of Journalist's Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of senior journalist Nadeem Nisar’s mother.
In her condolence message to Nisar, the minister described the loss as an immense shock and an irreparable tragedy for the family.
Sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, Azma prayed for elevation of the deceased’s soul and patience and strength for the mourning family during this difficult time.
