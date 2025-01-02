Open Menu

Azma Condoles Death Of Journalist's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Azma condoles death of journalist's mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of senior journalist Nadeem Nisar’s mother.

In her condolence message to Nisar, the minister described the loss as an immense shock and an irreparable tragedy for the family.

Sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, Azma prayed for elevation of the deceased’s soul and patience and strength for the mourning family during this difficult time.

Related Topics

Information Minister Punjab Family

Recent Stories

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

24 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

50 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

3 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan