Azma Conveys Eid Greetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has conveyed her greetings to Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message, she extended her sincere wishes to the Muslim Ummah on celebrating this auspicious Day. “It was our good fortune to have been blessed with the holy month of Ramadan during which we were provided with an opportunity to yearn for the ultimate acceptance of our devotion to our Creator,” she said.

She prayed that may Allah Almighty will grant approval to our collective effort and bestow His mercy on us.

"The holy month of Ramadan not only brings us blessings of Allah but also instills in us the value of sustained and patient effort required to be part of our daily life," she explained.

The Information minister appealed to the public to share their Eid happiness with the poor. It is commendable to be aware of and help those in need within your community, she concluded.

