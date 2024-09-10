Azma Dares Gandapur To Get PTI Founder Released In 20 Days
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has challenged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who recently claimed that the PTI founder would be released from jail within 15 days, to do it in 20 days.
During a press conference at DGPR, she criticized Gandapur for his remarks about a potential attack on Punjab, asserting that the province is well-equipped to defend itself and that its police are capable of handling any threats. She added that Gandapur had once again crossed the line, displaying a lack of proper upbringing. “His wife and mother should advise him against using disrespectful language towards women,” she remarked, emphasizing that women of Punjab are fully capable of defending themselves.
She condemned PTI’s frequent involvement in vandalism and violence, claiming that whenever PTI members gather, destruction and chaos follow. Bokhari also dismissed the PTI rally, stating that no more than 3,000 people attended, aside from the security forces present.
Bokhari criticized the PTI founder as a "corrupt leader" involved in extensive corruption, far beyond a mere goat theft case.
She reiterated that her warnings about PTI's actions had proven accurate, citing recent incidents, including attacks on police officers and verbal assaults on female journalists.
She expressed concern over the misuse of public funds at the rally and questioned whether anyone would hold the PTI accountable. “If we continue to pardon those responsible for the events of May 9, this chaos will persist,” she warned.
Bokhari also took a swipe at PTI leader Zartaj Gul, mocking her actions at the rally. “Yesterday, Zartaj Gul acted like Tarzan, toppling containers,” she said. She called on the Federal government to ensure that those involved in the violence are held accountable and quoted Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who had labeled the PTI as an undisciplined and unruly party.
In conclusion, Bokhari criticized the PTI for its failure to complete development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and suggested that the progress made in Punjab seems to irritate the party.
