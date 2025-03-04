Open Menu

Azma Dismisses PTI Claim

Fahad Shabbir Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Azma dismisses PTI claim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that the claim of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi of not being given food in jail is completely false and baseless.

She remarked that someone sitting in Peshawar dreamed that their leader was being deprived of food in jail.

Bukhari clarified that the PTI founder is receiving meat, vegetables, lentils and beetroot juice three days a week. Additionally, he is being provided with coffee, boiled eggs and dry fruits. She added that Bushra Bibi is also given whatever food she wishes.

Both husband and wife are being provided with their meals as per routine, added Azma.

She questioned how a person who wakes up at noon can observe fasting. Two days ago, the party spokesperson also lied about the PTI founder’s health. Yesterday, a team of four senior doctors from PIMS conducted a detailed half-hour medical examination and declared him completely healthy.

Azma concluded that whenever the "Fitna Party" runs out of any other card, they start playing the victim and sympathy cards.

