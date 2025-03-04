Azma Dismisses PTI Claim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that the claim of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi of not being given food in jail is completely false and baseless.
She remarked that someone sitting in Peshawar dreamed that their leader was being deprived of food in jail.
Bukhari clarified that the PTI founder is receiving meat, vegetables, lentils and beetroot juice three days a week. Additionally, he is being provided with coffee, boiled eggs and dry fruits. She added that Bushra Bibi is also given whatever food she wishes.
Both husband and wife are being provided with their meals as per routine, added Azma.
She questioned how a person who wakes up at noon can observe fasting. Two days ago, the party spokesperson also lied about the PTI founder’s health. Yesterday, a team of four senior doctors from PIMS conducted a detailed half-hour medical examination and declared him completely healthy.
Azma concluded that whenever the "Fitna Party" runs out of any other card, they start playing the victim and sympathy cards.
Recent Stories
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16
Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..
EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aged man dies in Turbat accident1 minute ago
-
Sui gas supply schedule released11 minutes ago
-
Harvey fines imposed on food points for hygiene violations11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi assures support for Honey Industry Development11 minutes ago
-
ECP adjourns PTI intra-party elections case until April 811 minutes ago
-
Two gangs busted in Muzaffargarh11 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to mark Women’s Day with grand celebrations11 minutes ago
-
Azma dismisses PTI claim11 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 3,500 litres of adulterated milk11 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilian in Military Court; SCP to continue hearing tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
'Iftar Dastarkhawan' a major source of relief for needy people11 minutes ago
-
BNBWU holds 1st special syndicate meeting11 minutes ago