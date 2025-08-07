Azma emphasizes peace, unity, robust I’ Day celebrations, condemns India on blocking pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peaceful and friendly relations with its neighbors and the global community.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Minorities’ Week Caravan on Thursday, she condemned India’s decision to block pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, describing it as “regrettable and irresponsible.”

Addressing the audience under the symbolic shadow of Minar-e-Pakistan, Bokhari announced that the Punjab government will commemorate this year’s Independence Day with unprecedented vigor, themed “From Attaining Freedom to Protecting It.” The main ceremony will take place at Hazoori Bagh, with another significant event scheduled at Expo Center, Lahore. The Culture Department will kick off its special programs on August 12.

Bokhari emphasized the provincial government’s dedication to equality and inclusion, stating that Chief Minister Punjab views all citizens equally. She highlighted a week-long initiative to honor religious minorities, symbolized by the white stripe in Pakistan’s national flag, and affirmed the government’s efforts to uplift long-ignored societal segments.

Taking a critical stance, Bokhari accused founder PTI of habitually dragging institutions into politics and making baseless allegations. “He (PTI founder) opposes anyone who genuinely works for the country’s welfare,” she remarked.

Commenting on opposition groups’ calls for protests on August 14, Bokhari labeled them a “chaos lobby” intolerant of national progress. She warned that any attempts to disrupt Independence Day would face strict legal action, asserting, “All conspiracies will fail.”

Bokhari further stated that India has diplomatically isolated itself. In contrast, she praised Pakistan’s recent diplomatic successes on the international stage.

Addressing domestic critics, she referred to a “fitna group” that spreads hate during national events. Citing Alia Hamza’s social media activity, Bokhari noted that despite no road blockages or restrictions on August 5, some individuals staged symbolic arrests from their homes.

In closing, Bokhari reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to celebrating Independence Day with passion and unity, aiming to revive patriotism, harmony, and pride among all citizens.