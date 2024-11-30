Open Menu

Azma Exposes False Propaganda Of PTI

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Azma exposes false propaganda of PTI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has exposed the false propaganda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

She shared a video of a person who was falsely declared dead. Azma Bokhari revealed all the fake videos and posts from the PTI's propaganda cell.

In this regard, she said that after yet another failed rebellion, "vultures" of the PTI movement were resorting to fake videos and images. "The propaganda cell of PTI is desperately trying to sell lies and search for dead bodies. According to some "patriotic Pakistanis," this is their fundamental right to do so."

She questioned whether these lies and propaganda should be given a free pass. "Such actions are a disgrace, and strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news and false propaganda," she warned.

