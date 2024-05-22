Open Menu

Azma Expresses Deep Condolences To Acting Iranian Consul General

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Azma expresses deep condolences to acting Iranian Consul General

Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari expressed her deep condolences to the Acting Iranian Consul General Ali Asghar Moghari on the death of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari expressed her deep condolences to the Acting Iranian Consul General Ali Asghar Moghari on the death of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister.

The Provincial Minister also inked condolence comments in the Guest Book at the Iranian Embassy.

She said that the entire Pakistani nation is deeply grieved over the death of the Iranian President and Pakistan equally shares the grief of their Iranian brothers and sisters. "We express our deep sense of sorrow and condolence over the martyrdom of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian."

Azma Bokhari said that the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi was a great Mujahid and a revolutionary leader of the Islamic World. The sympathies of the Pakistani nation rest with the Iranian brothers and sisters in this hour of grief, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Iran Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

4 minutes ago
 6 died, 7 injured in road accident

6 died, 7 injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region ga ..

Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed

4 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in April on still high ..

US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates

4 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage I ..

Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry

5 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

6 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..

4 minutes ago
 Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most pa ..

Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..

4 minutes ago
 Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls ..

Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead

4 minutes ago
 Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj ..

Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements

4 minutes ago
 UK general election to be held on July 4: media

UK general election to be held on July 4: media

4 minutes ago
 FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization

FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan