Azma Expresses Deep Condolences To Acting Iranian Consul General
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari expressed her deep condolences to the Acting Iranian Consul General Ali Asghar Moghari on the death of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister.
The Provincial Minister also inked condolence comments in the Guest Book at the Iranian Embassy.
She said that the entire Pakistani nation is deeply grieved over the death of the Iranian President and Pakistan equally shares the grief of their Iranian brothers and sisters. "We express our deep sense of sorrow and condolence over the martyrdom of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian."
Azma Bokhari said that the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi was a great Mujahid and a revolutionary leader of the Islamic World. The sympathies of the Pakistani nation rest with the Iranian brothers and sisters in this hour of grief, she added.
