LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned comedian Javed Kodu.

In her condolence message, Azma Bokhari conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Javed Kodu’s family.

She said that Javed Kodu was a prominent name in the world of comedy, who brought smiles to millions through his art. "His artistic talent and contribution to theatre and comedy will always be remembered. Javed Kodu’s unique style of humor and mastery of his craft will keep him alive in the hearts of people. With his passing, Pakistani theatre and comedy have lost a legendary artist," she added.