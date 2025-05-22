Open Menu

Azma Flays PTI Founder For Refusing Polygraph Test For 3rd Time

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Azma flays PTI founder for refusing polygraph test for 3rd time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder for refusing to undergo a polygraph test for the third consecutive time, accusing him of defying court orders and evading the truth.

Speaking at an event on Thursday related to the May-9 incident, Bokhari said the PTI founder had been deliberately avoiding the polygraph test team for the past three days. “At times it’s reported that he is asleep, other times he's eating, and sometimes the excuse is that his lawyers are unavailable,” she stated.

The minister said the former premier still struggles to accept his status as a convicted criminal. “He must understand this is Adiala Jail, not Bani Gala,” she remarked.

According to Azma Bokhari, Lahore police arrived at Adiala Jail under court orders to conduct polygraph and photogrammetry tests, but the PTI founder continued to dodge the process with various justifications.

“His sisters and party leadership never tire of quoting court rulings, but when it comes to abiding by those very orders, the PTI founder refuses to cooperate,” she added.

Calling the refusal “an open rebellion and a conspiracy against the state", Azma stressed that those responsible for May-9 events — including the mastermind and their facilitators — must be held accountable.

“Today, the Lahore police are following the court directives, but the May-9 mastermind is desperately trying to escape the truth, fearing that his lies will be exposed,” she concluded.

Recent Stories

AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to ..

Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..

2 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineer ..

EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..

17 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..

17 minutes ago
 Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins to ..

Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow

17 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-brea ..

Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..

32 minutes ago
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress ..

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

1 hour ago
 Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago
 flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initi ..

Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

2 hours ago
 ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Ma ..

ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products

2 hours ago
 33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan