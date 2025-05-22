Azma Flays PTI Founder For Refusing Polygraph Test For 3rd Time
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder for refusing to undergo a polygraph test for the third consecutive time, accusing him of defying court orders and evading the truth.
Speaking at an event on Thursday related to the May-9 incident, Bokhari said the PTI founder had been deliberately avoiding the polygraph test team for the past three days. “At times it’s reported that he is asleep, other times he's eating, and sometimes the excuse is that his lawyers are unavailable,” she stated.
The minister said the former premier still struggles to accept his status as a convicted criminal. “He must understand this is Adiala Jail, not Bani Gala,” she remarked.
According to Azma Bokhari, Lahore police arrived at Adiala Jail under court orders to conduct polygraph and photogrammetry tests, but the PTI founder continued to dodge the process with various justifications.
“His sisters and party leadership never tire of quoting court rulings, but when it comes to abiding by those very orders, the PTI founder refuses to cooperate,” she added.
Calling the refusal “an open rebellion and a conspiracy against the state", Azma stressed that those responsible for May-9 events — including the mastermind and their facilitators — must be held accountable.
“Today, the Lahore police are following the court directives, but the May-9 mastermind is desperately trying to escape the truth, fearing that his lies will be exposed,” she concluded.
