Azma paid glowing tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on her 6th death anniversary.

According to ptv, she stated that, “Kulsoom Nawaz was a champion of democracy, bravely standing against Musharraf's fascism and leading the fight for democratic victory.

”

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was born on March 29, 1950, in a Kashmiri family. Kulsoom passed his graduation from Islamia College Lahore and completed MA in urdu poetry from Punjab University. She also received a Ph.D. degree.

She had the honor of serving as the first lady thrice.

Begum Kulsoom diagnosed with throat cancer on August 17, and died of cancer in London on Sept 11, 2018.