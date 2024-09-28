Azma Praises PM Shehbaz's Speech At UN About Kashmir, Palestine
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Saturday paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for effectively presenting Kashmir and Palestine issues during his speech at the United Nations.
While addressing a press conference here she said that PM Shehbaz Sharif boycotted the speech of Israeli Prime Minister, which was followed by the world. She said that reaching an agreement with International Monetary Fund was the success of the incumbent government.
Azma Bukhari said country’s economic indicators were moving in the right direction, adding that all financial institutions were predicting that inflation in Pakistan would further reduce.
She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had announced 'Himat Card' for visually impaired persons prior to their protest. The PML-N was the only political party which gave employment to visually impaired persons, she said and added that Punjab government was launching various initiatives for strengthening of different sectors.
Recent Stories
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah10 minutes ago
-
Institutional reforms top priorities of government : AJK PM12 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrests robber12 minutes ago
-
AJK rejects sham elections in IIOJ&K held under shadow of occupying Indian army guns: AJK PM22 minutes ago
-
International Day for universal access to information observed22 minutes ago
-
Safari Zoo new timing from Oct 122 minutes ago
-
Health team visits Thana Bula Khan to examine suspected Diphtheria cases23 minutes ago
-
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan29 minutes ago
-
33 mln children vaccinated in September polio campaign32 minutes ago
-
Parliament has constitutional right to legislate: Talal Chaudhry32 minutes ago
-
Authorities seal informal outlets selling petrol unlawfully33 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Biden exchange good wishes37 minutes ago