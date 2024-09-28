Open Menu

Azma Praises PM Shehbaz's Speech At UN About Kashmir, Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Azma praises PM Shehbaz's speech at UN about Kashmir, Palestine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Saturday paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for effectively presenting Kashmir and Palestine issues during his speech at the United Nations.

While addressing a press conference here she said that PM Shehbaz Sharif boycotted the speech of Israeli Prime Minister, which was followed by the world. She said that reaching an agreement with International Monetary Fund was the success of the incumbent government.

Azma Bukhari said country’s economic indicators were moving in the right direction, adding that all financial institutions were predicting that inflation in Pakistan would further reduce.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had announced 'Himat Card' for visually impaired persons prior to their protest. The PML-N was the only political party which gave employment to visually impaired persons, she said and added that Punjab government was launching various initiatives for strengthening of different sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif United Nations Information Minister Palestine Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All Government Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

10 minutes ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

41 minutes ago
 PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

46 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

56 minutes ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

5 hours ago
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

9 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

23 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan