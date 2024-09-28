LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Saturday paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for effectively presenting Kashmir and Palestine issues during his speech at the United Nations.

While addressing a press conference here, she said that PM Shehbaz Sharif boycotted the speech of Israeli Prime Minister, which was followed by the Muslim world leaders.

She said that reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was the success of the incumbent government.

Azma Bukhari said country’s economic indicators were moving in the right direction, adding that all financial institutions were predicting that inflation in Pakistan would further reduce.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had announced 'Himat Card' for visually impaired persons prior to their protest. The PML-N was the only political party which gave employment to visually impaired persons, she said and added that the Punjab government was launching various initiatives for strengthening of different sectors.