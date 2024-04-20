Azma Regrets Private Channel Airing Baseless News About Punjab CM
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 08:11 PM
Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari regretted on Saturday that a fabricated and baseless news about Punjab chief minister had been aired by a private news channel
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari regretted on Saturday that a fabricated and baseless news about Punjab chief minister had been aired by a private news channel.
According to a handout issued here, she said: "We don't care if the 'Tonga' party holds a jalsa." The minister said the provincial government was not bothered about how many people would come to attend that public meeting.
Azma said it was against journalistic ethics to run any news story about the chief minister without confirming its authenticity from the CM Office, spokesperson for the Punjab government and the Punjab Assembly speaker.
The information minister warned that legal action would be taken against the channel for running fabricated news. She said it was shameful to use the media platform as a propaganda cell of a political party. She said that news channel should apologise; otherwise, legal action would be taken against its management.
Recent Stories
DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure
Rs. 777.1m fine imposed on 7,457 power pilferers
Finance minister briefs financial institutions on govt's economic reform initiat ..
Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on Barca
Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter
DCC meeting briefed about performance of all departments
MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empowerment in rural areas
Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit
RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Park View City Phase II, Baku Cit ..
Body of woman found in Industrial Area
Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall damages
Sharjah's Pakistan Social Centre provides relief goods to 500 families
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 777.1m fine imposed on 7,457 power pilferers3 minutes ago
-
Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter5 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting briefed about performance of all departments9 minutes ago
-
MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empowerment in rural areas5 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit9 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Park View City Phase II, Baku City4 minutes ago
-
Body of woman found in Industrial Area5 minutes ago
-
Business community demands FIA conducted probe against HESCO's overbilling5 minutes ago
-
Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall damages5 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 13m outstanding dues paid on orders of Ombudsman Punjab4 minutes ago
-
SNGPL punishes nine consumers for illegal use of meters4 minutes ago