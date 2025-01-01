Azma Says 2024 Successful Year In Punjab's History
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has declared 2024 as the most
successful year in the province's history.
She highlighted that Maryam Nawaz launched over 77 public relief projects,
with more than 50 already completed. Importantly, all of these initiatives
were funded using Punjab's own resources, she added.
Bokhari emphasised that Punjab was leading in development, prosperity,
and public welfare compared to other provinces of Pakistan. Relief has
been extended to every segment of society, including students, farmers,
women, and youth, without any discrimination, she said and added that
for the first time, relief packages had also been introduced for minorities
in Punjab.
The Information minister criticised previous leaders, stating that for four
years, Punjab's resources were plundered by figures like 'Pinky', 'Googi',
and the Captain. She praised Maryam Nawaz for addressing these injustices
and improving the lives of people. Today, the standard of living in Punjab
was now far superior to that of other provinces, contributing to Maryam
Nawaz's growing popularity.
She confidently expressed that Punjab's development journey would continue
on this trajectory over the next five years.
