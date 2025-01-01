Open Menu

Azma Says 2024 Successful Year In Punjab's History

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Azma says 2024 successful year in Punjab's history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has declared 2024 as the most

successful year in the province's history.

She highlighted that Maryam Nawaz launched over 77 public relief projects,

with more than 50 already completed. Importantly, all of these initiatives

were funded using Punjab's own resources, she added.

Bokhari emphasised that Punjab was leading in development, prosperity,

and public welfare compared to other provinces of Pakistan. Relief has

been extended to every segment of society, including students, farmers,

women, and youth, without any discrimination, she said and added that

for the first time, relief packages had also been introduced for minorities

in Punjab.

The Information minister criticised previous leaders, stating that for four

years, Punjab's resources were plundered by figures like 'Pinky', 'Googi',

and the Captain. She praised Maryam Nawaz for addressing these injustices

and improving the lives of people. Today, the standard of living in Punjab

was now far superior to that of other provinces, contributing to Maryam

Nawaz's growing popularity.

She confidently expressed that Punjab's development journey would continue

on this trajectory over the next five years.

