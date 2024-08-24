Open Menu

Azma Says PTI Playing Victimhood Card Now

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Azma says PTI playing victimhood card now

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that after the religion and treason cards, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was playing the victimhood card now.

In a statement issued here, she said Imran Khan, in his attempts to get out of jail, sometimes seeks forgiveness from the army and at the other appeals to the British prime minister. And now, he was trying to gain public sympathy by portraying himself as a victim. The differences between his wife and sister have become a topic of discussion in the WhatsApp groups. A power struggle is ongoing between his wife and his sister for controlling the PTI, she added.

The provincial information minister said the PTI could go to any extent to spread chaos in the country. "Nothing can be ruled out when it comes to propaganda by the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi," she added.

Azma Bokhari said when the PTI founder was the prime minister, he was preparing lists to hang his opponents. She said that today, his wife and sister were spreading propaganda about executions. While in power, they were making plans to wipe out their opponents, and now both husband and wife were afraid of even the shadows of the prison walls, she added sarcastically.

