Azma Says PTI’s Terrorists’ Wing Should Not Be Part Of System
Punjab minister says true face of PTI has been exposed before nation
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Tuesday said that PTI's terrorist wing should not be part of the system.
Speaking to the media at Lahore Press Club, she stated that the true face of PTI has been exposed before the nation. She added that those who wish for Pakistan’s progress are present in Parliament today, while those who speak against the country boycotted the national security meeting—an act that likely pleased India, BLA, and the Taliban the most.
She further said that PTI always seems ready to insult the martyrs and that it is time for all political parties and Parliament to take a stand against this party.
Azma Bokhari emphasized that negotiations have been misused in this country before and that terrorism was only eradicated through military operations. She urged waiting for the decisions of the National Security Council, adding that briefings on security matters are being provided at various levels.
PTI’s history of boycotts and controversies
The Punjab Information Minister accused PTI of following its usual pattern of boycotts, stating that its leadership refused to sit with others during the COVID-19 crisis and even after the February 27 incident. She said, “They probably consider their egos greater than Pakistan itself.”
She also criticized Imran Khan for his stance on the Taliban, saying, "He used to call them his brothers and provided them support. During his tenure, convicted terrorists were granted presidential pardons, and the same pardoned terrorists were later seen providing security at Zaman Park."
Terrorism resurgence, KP government’s failure
Azma Bokhari expressed concern over the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan, claiming that PTI has no regard for the safety of citizens. She questioned how Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received Rs 600 billion for counterterrorism efforts but failed to establish a proper Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). She demanded accountability for where the funds were spent.
She also criticized PTI's priorities, stating that instead of focusing on law and order, their main concern is whether Imran Khan is getting mutton in jail or not.
Furthermore, she noted that while BLA terrorists remain in contact with their handlers in Afghanistan, the KP Chief Minister refuses to send Afghan refugees back despite Pakistan’s years of hospitality.
PTI’s role in political destabilization
Bokhari accused PTI of repeatedly standing against Pakistan, citing their marches on Islamabad and letters to the IMF to sabotage the country's economy. She declared that no patriotic Pakistani would support such an agenda and stressed the need for a new National Action Plan.
Imran Khan’s isolation and party’s decline
She also remarked that even if Imran Khan is released from Adiala Jail, he will not talk about Pakistan’s welfare. She alleged that his party has been hijacked by an overseas social media brigade, which is more focused on earning Dollars than Pakistan’s well-being.
She added that Imran Khan has spoken to his sons 16 times, but they never visit him in Pakistan and instead go to Dubai to watch cricket matches.
Bokhari stated that the National Security Committee’s agenda was set according to Nawaz Sharif’s vision and guidance, emphasizing that his physical presence in meetings was not necessary. She reaffirmed that Nawaz Sharif is ready to play any role for the country, and if Parliament assigns him any responsibility, he will fulfill it as always.
Support for journalists and press club Visit
During her visit to Lahore Press Club, Uzma Bukhari distributed gifts among journalists, stating, "The Press Club has always been my home, and I do not need an invitation to visit."
She assured journalists of her commitment to resolving their issues, revealing that over Rs 1 billion in dues have been paid to newspapers, with a requirement that they certify salary payments to their employees.
She added that the government will wait until the 20th of this month for newspaper owners to provide salary certification, pledging to go to any extent to ensure journalists receive their salaries.
