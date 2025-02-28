Azma slams PTI, highlights Punjab govt’s achievements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of refusing to accept Punjab’s rapid progress under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR, she highlighted the government's achievements over the past year while condemning PTI’s history of corruption, mismanagement, and baseless propaganda.

Azma asserted that unlike PTI’s tenure, marked by incomplete projects and scandals, the current government has successfully launched and executed numerous development initiatives. She stated that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, no project has been left unfinished, with concrete steps taken without exaggerated announcements.

Taking a jibe at the PTI, she claimed that Usman Buzdar had to introduce himself using Shehbaz Sharif’s name, while PTI’s governance was marred by bribery and politically motivated arrests. She also accused the party of misleading the public through social media campaigns rather than real development work.

Responding to PTI’s claims that the government is taking credit for its projects, Azma clarified that the dialysis programme was initiated by Shehbaz Sharif and expanded under Maryam Nawaz, with Rs.

10 million allocated for its growth. She added that while the PTI only made promises about air ambulance services and the Kisan Card, the current government delivered results — benefiting over 750,000 farmers.

Azma highlighted key achievements, including the launch of 27 green buses in Lahore (with 500 more planned), the construction of 700 new roads, and the establishment of state-of-the-art basic health units (BHUs). She accused the PTI of running a smear campaign against projects like the Speedo Bus, which originated under Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure.

Concluding, she stated that Maryam Nawaz launched over 90 projects in just one year, including the Kisan Card, Air Ambulance, and the 'Dhee Rani' public welfare programme. Additionally, 100 homes had been handed over to citizens, with 10,000 more nearing completion. She credited the chief minister’s dedication and performance for winning public support.