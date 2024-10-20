Open Menu

Azma Terms Consensus On Constitutional Amendment Good

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Azma terms consensus on constitutional amendment good

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that state affairs run as per the laws and constitution made by the parliament.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, she said that judicial reforms were necessary in the present circumstances.

She said that formation of constitutional court was being made in accordance with charter of democracy.

Azma said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder wanted an NRO [deal] in exchange for supporting constitutional amendment. She termed consensus on constitutional amendment good.

The PTI members were sick and tired of PTI founder's anti-state activities, she claimed.

