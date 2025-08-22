Azma Terms May 9 Incidents A Failed Rebellion Against State
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Friday strongly condemned the events of May 9, describing them as a “well-orchestrated but failed rebellion against the state".
In a statement, the minister said that all evidence of the conspiracy was now before the public, leaving no room for those involved to hide behind political facades. “Under the guise of politics, state institutions were attacked and statues of martyrs desecrated. What kind of service to the nation is this?” Azma questioned, adding that the shame caused to Pakistan on the global stage by the May 9 attacks was undeniable.
She stressed that attempts to present treason as political victimhood would no longer be accepted, declaring that “the nation is united in its demand for strict and complete accountability of all masterminds and facilitators behind the May 9 events.
”
Drawing a sharp comparison, Azma remarked, “Even Pharaoh and Satan had massive followings — but that never made them angels.” She maintained that all movements and tactics by those involved in May 9 had failed, and the time had come for them to face the consequences of their actions.
The minister concluded by reaffirming that the government and state institutions remain determined to foil every conspiracy against the country, ensuring that all culprits will be brought to justice under the law.
