Open Menu

Azma Terms May 9 Incidents A Failed Rebellion Against State

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Azma terms May 9 incidents a failed rebellion against state

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Friday strongly condemned the events of May 9, describing them as a “well-orchestrated but failed rebellion against the state".

In a statement, the minister said that all evidence of the conspiracy was now before the public, leaving no room for those involved to hide behind political facades. “Under the guise of politics, state institutions were attacked and statues of martyrs desecrated. What kind of service to the nation is this?” Azma questioned, adding that the shame caused to Pakistan on the global stage by the May 9 attacks was undeniable.

She stressed that attempts to present treason as political victimhood would no longer be accepted, declaring that “the nation is united in its demand for strict and complete accountability of all masterminds and facilitators behind the May 9 events.

Drawing a sharp comparison, Azma remarked, “Even Pharaoh and Satan had massive followings — but that never made them angels.” She maintained that all movements and tactics by those involved in May 9 had failed, and the time had come for them to face the consequences of their actions.

The minister concluded by reaffirming that the government and state institutions remain determined to foil every conspiracy against the country, ensuring that all culprits will be brought to justice under the law.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

52 minutes ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

54 minutes ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

37 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

37 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

2 hours ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

37 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

37 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan