Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has announced that she will file a defamation lawsuit against anchors Mubasher Lucman and Naeem Hanif.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that a request will also be submitted to take action against them under the PECA Act.

Azma Bokhari stressed that character assassination cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, terming it an unacceptable act. “Attributing false statements to me is the worst form of journalistic dishonesty,” she remarked.

The Punjab Information Minister added that so-called “black sheep” hiding under the sacred cloak of journalism will no longer be tolerated. She called upon journalist organizations to boycott such elements, saying they not only tarnish the dignity of journalism but also cause serious harm to professional journalists.