Azma Urges Patriotic, Responsible Celebrations On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Azma urges patriotic, responsible celebrations on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari, in a special Independence Day message, called on the nation to celebrate with deep patriotism and heartfelt gratitude.

“Independence Day is a time to thank Allah Almighty for the priceless gift of freedom,” she said, recalling the immense sacrifices, martyrdom and migrations that made Pakistan’s creation possible.

Highlighting the recent success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, Azma noted that “this victory has doubled the joy of celebrating Independence Day.

She urged citizens to mark the occasion responsibly, appealing for respect towards the national flag. “If you see a flag lying on the ground, pick it up respectfully. Our flag is our identity; do not trample it underfoot,” she stressed.

Concluding on a poetic note, the minister prayed for everlasting peace and prosperity: “May the flowers that bloom here continue to blossom for years to come, and may autumn never darken this land.”

