Azma Visits Singer Naseebo Lal, Promises All Support For Artists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, accompanied by Privileges Committee Chairman Sami-Ullah Khan, on Thursday visited the residence of renowned singer Naseebo Lal to inquire about her health.
She presented the artist with a bouquet and conveyed best wishes from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
During the visit, Azma Bokhari reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to the welfare and well-being of artists. She highlighted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is taking a special interest in the development and prosperity of the artist community and is implementing concrete measures to address their concerns.
Expressing her gratitude, Naseebo Lal appreciated the government's welfare initiatives for artists. She stated that Maryam Nawaz is following in the footsteps of her father, Mian Nawaz Sharif, by encouraging and supporting artists. She also prayed for the chief minister’s success.
Naseebo Lal further acknowledged Nawaz Sharif’s longstanding support for artists, expressing her satisfaction that Maryam Nawaz is continuing the same commitment toward the artist community.
