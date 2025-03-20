Open Menu

Azma Visits Singer Naseebo Lal, Promises All Support For Artists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:41 PM

Azma visits Singer Naseebo Lal, promises all support for artists

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, accompanied by Privileges Committee Chairman Sami-Ullah Khan, on Thursday visited the residence of renowned singer Naseebo Lal to inquire about her health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, accompanied by Privileges Committee Chairman Sami-Ullah Khan, on Thursday visited the residence of renowned singer Naseebo Lal to inquire about her health.

She presented the artist with a bouquet and conveyed best wishes from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

During the visit, Azma Bokhari reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to the welfare and well-being of artists. She highlighted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is taking a special interest in the development and prosperity of the artist community and is implementing concrete measures to address their concerns.

Expressing her gratitude, Naseebo Lal appreciated the government's welfare initiatives for artists. She stated that Maryam Nawaz is following in the footsteps of her father, Mian Nawaz Sharif, by encouraging and supporting artists. She also prayed for the chief minister’s success.

Naseebo Lal further acknowledged Nawaz Sharif’s longstanding support for artists, expressing her satisfaction that Maryam Nawaz is continuing the same commitment toward the artist community.

Recent Stories

World Franchise Council recognises Emirates Franch ..

World Franchise Council recognises Emirates Franchise as approved entity

51 seconds ago
 Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly ..

Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital’ accreditation

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to stre ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence, security coope ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms ..

Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel

12 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel ca ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..

16 minutes ago
 East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l a ..

East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l activities amid flower sea

5 minutes ago
Pakistan to strengthen ties with Europe in sports: ..

Pakistan to strengthen ties with Europe in sports: Pervaiz Ali Sandhila

5 minutes ago
 Hanwha Aerospace to raise 3.6 tln won for global i ..

Hanwha Aerospace to raise 3.6 tln won for global investments

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks record regarding meetings of PTI founder ..

IHC seeks record regarding meetings of PTI founder in jail

5 minutes ago
 PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champio ..

PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025

22 minutes ago
 'Honour' killing suspect arrested

'Honour' killing suspect arrested

7 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah

DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan