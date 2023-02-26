UrduPoint.com

Azma Warns PTI Leaders Against Use Of Abusive Language

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari said on Sunday it had become a culture of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leaders to misbehave and use abusive language against their political competitors.

Addressing the media at Model Town here, she said that the PTI leaders had cross all limits of indecency and their female leadership were continually using abusive language and low-standard quotes for senior leadership of PLM-N, which could not be tolerated.

Azma said that former provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid was trying to pretend as Dr Firdous Asiq Awan or Shahbaz Gill through her language, adding that the PML-N had always given respect to Yasmin Rashid being a senior political activist.

She said that irregularities and mala fide practices were found in corona funds during the PTI government tenure, but now former health minister Yasmin Rashid was accusing others of corruption and dishonesty.

She alleged that millions of rupees were embezzled by previous government for making Expo Centre Lahore a corona vaccination centre.

Bukhari said that the last PTI government had canceled all contracts, which were made during the PML-N government, and committed corruption. She added that during the PTI tenure, the economy of the country was badly affected, asserting that now they were blackmailing people and the institutions of the country.

She said that the PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (Court arrest movement) has been turned into 'Jail Nahi Jaen Ge Tehreek' (No to court arrest movement), and party's drama had totally flopped. She said that the PTI leaders and workers were afraid of being arrested.

