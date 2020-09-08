UrduPoint.com
Azra Pechuho Assures All Out Support To Rain Affectees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:23 PM

Azra Pechuho assures all out support to rain affectees

The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho Tuesday paid a visit to different areas of tehsil Daur affected by torrential rains, breach in saline drain and flood

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho Tuesday paid a visit to different areas of tehsil Daur affected by torrential rains, breach in saline drain and flood. Addressing at the occasion she said the Sindh government was taking all out steps for providing relief and help to rain affected persons and government would not leave alone the public in this difficult hour. The minister said that the district hit by heavy rain and floods has been declared a calamity hit district and relief operation was launched.The provincial minister instructed officials to expedite the relief work in the worst affected areas of the district and immediate steps be taken to drain out accumulated rain water.

She also instructed for removal of obstruction in the flow of saline drains in order to help draining of accumulated water. On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while briefing about relief activities said that work on evacuation of residents from low lying areas was in progress while medical camps were set up for rain affected population and veterinary camps for vaccination of animals. District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion.

