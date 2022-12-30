Azra Pechuho inaugurates paediatric surgery OT complex at Civil Hospital

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, on Friday, announced that the provincial government will bear the expenses of the newly established paediatric surgery OT Complex at Civil Hospital here.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, on Friday, announced that the provincial government will bear the expenses of the newly established paediatric surgery OT Complex at Civil Hospital here.

The health minister, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Paediatric Surgery OT Complex here at Dow University of Health Sciences, said that a plan to build another paediatric surgery OT complex was under consideration but land was required for the project.

The paediatric surgery OT complex is constructed by students of 1996 class of the Dow Medical College.

Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the former students of Dow Medical College value their Alma mater and contribute to its development. DMC class 96 has built OT complex while class 97 had built a new HDU ward of paediatric cardiology, she added.

The health department would fulfill all the needs of the units donated by the former students of DMC so that those units remain operational and provide healthcare facilities to children.

Well-known social activist Faisal Edhi speaking at the occasion recalled his visits to the hospital in his childhood along with his father's prominent social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi and said that facilities in Civil Hospital have gradually increased over time.

He also vowed to play his role in increasing the facilities at the hospital.

The Vice Chancellor Dow University Prof. Muhammad Saeed Qureshi said that the university students had donated various units and one of them was the OT Complex.

A project by his class was also functioning successfully while more new projects would also be completed soon, he informed adding that Dow University also played its due role in such projects despite limited resources.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dow University Prof. Nusrat Shah appreciated the spirit of the graduates of Class 96 and said that trend of donating new projects to the Alma mater adopted by the DMC students should be replicated by students of other universities as well.

In the ceremony, the health minister and representatives of Dow Class 96 handed over the symbolic key of the new paediatric OT complex to Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Karachi Dr. Rubina Bashir.

At the end of the ceremony, commemorative shields were also presented to Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.