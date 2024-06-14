Azra Pechuho, Malkani appointed as Pro Chancellors of public sector universities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Friday appointed Provincial Ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Muhammad Ali Malkani as Pro Chancellors of public sector universities.

According to notification, Dr Azra Pechuho was appointed Pro Chancellor of all Medical Universities while Muhammad Ali Malkani will be the Pro Chancellor of all other public sector universities except medical universities.