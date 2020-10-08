UrduPoint.com
Azra Pechuho Shows Anger Over Refusal To Polio Drops In Khairpur

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:22 PM

Azra Pechuho shows anger over refusal to polio drops in Khairpur

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday expressed anger over the four families who refused polio drops in Gambat and directed Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi to look into the matter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday expressed anger over the four families who refused polio drops in Gambat and directed Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi to look into the matter.

On the directives of Sindh health minister, the DC Khairpur ordered the assistant commissioner Gambat and taluka health officer, Gambat, to meet the parents of the children to clear their concerns over the polio vaccination and convince them to allow their children to be vaccinated.

More Stories From Pakistan

