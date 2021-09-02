Azra Pechuho visits LUH, terms it state of art hospital of Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday paid visit to Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad and inaugurated Family Planning and Medical departments, Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Nephrology and Lithotripsy machines

The Health Minister was accompanied by parliamentary secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro, Secretary Health Sindh Kazim Jatoi, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani, Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi and others during visit to different departments of the hospital.

Dr. Azra Pechuho termed LUH Hyderabad an state of the art hospital of the province. She praised the performance of MS and the Director Administration in bringing this hospital at par with the best hospitals of Sindh.

Briefed the media about visit of the Health Minister, VC LUMHS Dr. Bikha Ram, MS Dr. Muhammad Siddique and Abdul Sattar Jatoi said Dr. Azra Pechuho paid visit to LU hospital Hyderabad/ Jamshoro to improve hospital's performance.

Abdul Sattar Jatoi said due to special focus of the Sindh Govt, LU hospital had improved it's services and efforts were in progress for setting up of more departments in the hospital.

He said work on Paeds ICU had almost been completed and it would soon start working and after full scale working of the the ICU, no child patient would be sent to private hospitals or Karachi for treatment.