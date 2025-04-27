B-1 List Exam Conducted At Police Line HQ
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The B-1 List Examination ( an internal exam for the promotion of constable and head constable to the rank of assistant sub Inspector) for Islamabad Capital Police officers was conducted at Police Line Headquarters on Sunday.
An official told APP that under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Capital Police College (CPC) Muhammad Najeeb Shah, a board comprising senior officers was constituted to oversee the examination process.
SP Najeeb said strict security measures were implemented both inside and outside the examination halls, and full arrangements were made to ensure the comfort and safety of the candidates.
SP said that before the start of the exam, SP CPC Muhammad Najeeb Shah boosted the morale of the candidates, warned them against the use of unauthorized materials or mobile phones, and emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against any violations.
Meanwhile, under the command of Commandant Capital Police College Shakir Hussain Dawar, a formal panel of officers was formed to ensure transparency and the proper conduct of all examination-related matters.
