"B" Category Suspect Arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a "B" category accused from Derawa area who was at large for last five years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that an accused was wanted in theft case.

He, however, had managed him hided from police for last five years. The accused was declared as "B" category suspect.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Derawar conducted raid at a place and arrested the accused who was identified as Nazar Hussain.

The police have been investing the accused. Further probe in process.