B2B Relations Between Pakistan & Russia Stressed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

B2B relations between Pakistan & Russia stressed

FAISALABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) ::Trade Representative Russian Federation Mr. Yury M. Kozlov said on Tuesday that business community of two countries including Pakistan and Russia should participate in international trade fairs and exhibitions to enhance B-2-B relations.

Addressing a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that diplomatic relations between Russia and Pakistan were deep-rooted since 1948.

He said that Pakistani products had a good place in Russian market, so Pakistan should avail from this opportunity at maximum extent by increasing its exports to Russia.

He assured that forthcoming Pakistani delegation would be interacting with Russian companies. In this regard, he gave a list of Russian companies to President FCCI so that they could reach to the relevant members.

Earlier, in his welcome address, President FCCI Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said that there was huge potential of enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Therefore, we should try to open banking channel between Russian Federation and Pakistan to improve bilateral trade, he added.

He further said that delegation from FCCI would be prepared to attend international fair in Russia in September 2019.

He requested Mr. Yury that they need their corporation for arranging B2B meetings.

He appreciated the cooperation of Russian Federation in energy sector and suggested that Russian companies should also work on solid waste projects in Faisalabad.

He said there were huge opportunities for Russian investors to install their industries in M-3 Industrial Estate.

Honorary Consul Mr. Shahid fully assured to provide assistance for arranging visa and B-to-B meeting for FCCI delegation during Russian International Fair in September 2019.

