BA adopts resolution against Balochistan massacre

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution against the wave of foreign funded terrorism in the province, condemning the ghastly killing of innocent people by banned outfit BLA.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Caption Retired Abdul Khaliq Achakzai chaired the session also attended by the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

The house unanimously adopted the resolution presented by the Pakistan People’s Party Minister Ali Madad Jatak.

Expressing his annoyance over the incident of Musakhail massacre and martyrdom of personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies, Mir Jatak said elements behind Balochistan unrest are the enemies of Baloch tribe.

Without naming Baloch Yakjehti Committee, he said champion of human rights and Baloch norms did not condemn the 26th August massacre.

Provincial food Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Dumar said that the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by our valiant forces have protected the boundaries of Pakistan.

He deplored those ordinary citizens, government officials, personnel of LEAs are the victims of this terrorism. Terrorists are challenging the government writ, which cannot be allowed under any circumstances, he said, vowing to take concrete steps against the menace of terrorism.

Provincial Minister of Food said that Pakistan has made the most sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

“Balochistan Assembly is the only platform to raise voice for the rights of the people here through which the problems can be resolved,” he said, urging that there is a need for concrete measures against terrorism.

Rahila Hameed Durrani, education minister, said that the killing of innocent people in Rara Sham is condemnable. “Killing an innocent person is an insult to humanity,” she said.

She called upon all the political parties and others to think seriously about the youth, emphasizing the need for an in-camera briefing to get the way out of the issue.

Mir Saleem Khosa said an attempt was made to create a divide between the brother people, living together in this country for 70 years.

We have strong relations with each other, but the enemies tried to push Balochistan towards civil war as planned, terrorists only want to spread terror.

Zareen Khan Magsi said killing innocent people is a sheer act of terrorism.

Opposition Leader Mir Yunus Aziz Zehri, on the occasion flayed the 26th August killing as saying “We are Pakistani and strongly condemn the incident in which terrorist took lives of innocent people.

Earlier the house unanimously adopted the resolution.

