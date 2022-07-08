UrduPoint.com

BA, BSC Annual Exams Will Start From July 19

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BA, BSC annual exams will start from July 19

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The first annual examination 2022 of BA/BSc/Associate Degree Programme Arts/Science/Commerce administered by University of Sargodha (UoS) will start from July 19.

According to a press release issued by the university here on Friday, private/late candidates can download their roll number slips by entering their CNIC number at the following link http://annual.

su.edu.pk/Examination/RollNoSlip/RollNoSlips while the roll number slips of regular college candidates have been sent to the principal of their respective college by e-mail.

For the convenience of the candidates, the office of the Controller of Examinations would be open from July 14 to 17.

