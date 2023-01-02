BA ,BSc, associate degree science, arts, commerce supplementary exams from Jan 6

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Supplementary Examination of BA ,BSc, Associate Degree Arts (ADA) Associate Degree Science (ADS) and Commerce Part-II 2022 under Sargodha University will start from 06 January 2023.

According to the Controller of Examinations Sargodha University Dr Bashir Ahmed, Private / Late College candidates could visit the official website of the university and download their roll number slip by entering ID card number.

The roll number slips of late college candidates had been sent to the principals of their respective colleges through email while private candidates had also been informed through SMS, spokesperson added.

Those students whom slips had some objections they could visit office hours till January 3 and clear the objections and get roll number slips, he added.