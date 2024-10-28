BA Demands Blue Passports To Members’ Families
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Balochistan Assembly members demands blue Passport copy.
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Assembly members demands blue Passport copy. A resolution to issue blue passports to the families of provincial assembly members was presented in the Balochistan Assembly on Monday. Member Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Hadiya Nawaz presented the resolution.
It said, members of the Balochistan Assembly currently receive blue passports for the duration of their tenure. However, their family members are entirely excluded from this facility.
The resolution highlighted that members face difficulties in taking their families abroad during official trips.
It further noted that Senators and Members of the National Assembly enjoy lifetime access to blue passports. The resolution urged the provincial government to liaise with the Federal government and recommend lifetime issuance of official blue passports to both members of the Balochistan Assembly and their families. The House unanimously approved the resolution.
APP/ask
