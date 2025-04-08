Open Menu

B.A Nasir Posted As IG Motorway

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 01:30 AM

B.A Nasir posted as IG Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) B.A. Nasir, a seasoned officer of Police Service of Pakistan, has been transferred and appointed as the new Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) under the Ministry of Communications.

The appointment follows his promotion to the BS-22 grade, a notification from Cabinet Division confirmed.

Nasir was previously serving as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Communications, is now tasked with overseeing the operations and administration of the Pakistan’s national highways and motorways.

His appointment is expected to bring new leadership and vision to the NH&MP, enhancing its capacity to manage traffic safety and law enforcement on Pakistan’s major roadways.

Nasir, a law graduate, brings a wealth of experience from his previous leadership roles, including Addl. Inspector General of Police, Capital City Police Officer, and Additional Inspector General of Police, Logistics.

He also served as Police Reform Adviser, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Establishment), and Additional Superintendent of Police.

Recent Stories

UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saud ..

UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia

5 minutes ago
 AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitm ..

AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..

20 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships wi ..

Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..

49 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengt ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their ..

What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

2 hours ago
 AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus o ..

AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..

2 hours ago
 Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang

Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang

2 hours ago
 Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber P ..

Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan