B.A Nasir posted as IG Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) B.A. Nasir, a seasoned officer of Police Service of Pakistan, has been transferred and appointed as the new Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) under the Ministry of Communications.

The appointment follows his promotion to the BS-22 grade, a notification from Cabinet Division confirmed.

Nasir was previously serving as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Communications, is now tasked with overseeing the operations and administration of the Pakistan’s national highways and motorways.

His appointment is expected to bring new leadership and vision to the NH&MP, enhancing its capacity to manage traffic safety and law enforcement on Pakistan’s major roadways.

Nasir, a law graduate, brings a wealth of experience from his previous leadership roles, including Addl. Inspector General of Police, Capital City Police Officer, and Additional Inspector General of Police, Logistics.

He also served as Police Reform Adviser, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Establishment), and Additional Superintendent of Police.