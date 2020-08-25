BA session summoned on 26 August

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned the Balochistan Assembly session to meet on 26 August at 4 pm, a handout issued by Assembly Secretariat said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned the Balochistan Assembly session to meet on 26 August at 4 pm, a handout issued by Assembly Secretariat said.

It was officially notified on Tuesday.