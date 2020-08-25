BA Session Summoned On 26 August
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:49 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned the Balochistan Assembly session to meet on 26 August at 4 pm, a handout issued by Assembly Secretariat said.
It was officially notified on Tuesday.