BA Speaker chairs meeting regarding rehabilitation project of Pat Feeder Canal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Balochistan Assembly Speaker Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai on Wednesday presided over a meeting regarding the rehabilitation project of the Pat Feeder Canal.

The meeting was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tariq Khan Magsi, Parliamentary Secretary Abdul Majeed Badini, Secretary Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar, Secretary Irrigation, Project Director, Secretary to Speaker Hayat Bizenjo and other relevant officers.

Parliamentary Secretary Abdul Majeed Badini informed the meeting that the Pat Feeder Canal is a red line for the people of the area because the lives of the farmers and the people there depend on it.

Despite the allocation of a huge amount of Rs 65 billion and the release of Rs 11 billion as mobilization, the non-commencement of practical work is causing serious concern among the people.

Tariq Khan Magsi said that the tender for the project has been done and the money was released but the contractors have not started the project, such contractors must be held accountable.

The Secretary Irrigation said that all illegal connections would be removed and a committee could be formed to implement the project.

The Project Director presented the details of the project and said that the approval and tendering stages have been completed, however, issues like encroachments, security issues and transfer of utility installations in the Sindh part are obstacles.

The Speaker Balochistan Assembly made it clear that this is public money and the responsibility of protecting it lies with all of us.

He ordered that fifty percent of the mobilization advance given to the contractors be withdrawn and the contractors could be summoned to the assembly at any time.

The Speaker further directed that the complete financial and operational details of the project, including an explanation of the use of mobilization funds to be presented by October 20, 2025.

In the meeting, the members expressed their determination that no delay would be tolerated on this important project of public interest and the rights of the farmers would be protected at all costs.