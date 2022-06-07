UrduPoint.com

BA Suspending Flights To Islamabad Because Of Its 'operational Reasons' From June 15-30: PCAA Clarifies

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

BA suspending flights to Islamabad because of its 'operational reasons' from June 15-30: PCAA clarifies

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday clarified that the British Airways (BA) was suspending flight operations to Islamabad because of its 'operational reasons' from June 15 to 30, and rejected media reports about non-availability of fuel at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) terming them 'incorrect.' "The Station Manager of British Airways at Islamabad Airport telephonically informed the Airport Manager PCAA Islamabad that flights to Islamabad will continue to operate till 15th June," the authority said in a news release.

However due to operational reasons, it said, the British Airways had suspended the flights to Islamabad from June 15-30, adding "the suspension of flights is only due to operational reasons of British Airways.

"In addition, the PCAA said it had also taken report from supplier of Aviation fuel at Islamabad Airport who confirmed that "there is no shortage of fuel and storage tanks are full of product."The authority said the British Airways management would soon issue a clarification in this regard, adding "local management of British Airways at Islamabad is in coordination with Airport Manager PCAA Islamabad."

More Stories From Pakistan

