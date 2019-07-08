Baacha Khan International Airport organizes temporary an evacuation exercise

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The management of Baacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP) here Monday organized temporary an evacuation exercise without disseminating information supervised by Chief Operating Officer Obaidur Rehman.

The exercise was participated by Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force, Pakistan International Airlines and other agencies at Airport.

The objectives of exercise were to familiarize all occupants regarding their role and evacuation in case of any emergency or any untoward situation.

Scenario of exercise was that fire erupted in terminal building at second floor as a result heavy dense smoke produced and three causalities reported.

All occupants of terminal building first and second floor on hearing alarm evacuated their offices and assembled in assembly area. Floor warden guided the occupants of evacuation up to assembly area by order of floor officers.

After receipt of emergency message from terminal building at fire station, Fire vehicles along with crew and crash ambulance rushed towards the site of incident and took position by laying fire hoses and started to extinguish fire.

The search and rescue party also entered in said area and rescue three casualties and collected in first aid area where CAA medical services were available. Doctors and paramedic staff provided first aid and then casualties shifted to hospitals through CAA ambulance.

Airport Security force cordons the assembly area and ensured the security of site. At the end floor wardens collected attendants of all sections and agencies to sure all occupants have been evacuated.

The Exercise was conducted without prior information to anyone to test muscles of the fire and medical departments such awareness exercise should be conducted at BKIAP every 2nd month, Obaid-Ur-Rehman Abbasi informed.