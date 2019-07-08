UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baacha Khan International Airport Organizes Temporary An Evacuation Exercise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:48 PM

Baacha Khan International Airport organizes temporary an evacuation exercise

The management of Baacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP) here Monday organized temporary an evacuation exercise without disseminating information supervised by Chief Operating Officer Obaidur Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The management of Baacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP) here Monday organized temporary an evacuation exercise without disseminating information supervised by Chief Operating Officer Obaidur Rehman.

The exercise was participated by Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force, Pakistan International Airlines and other agencies at Airport.

The objectives of exercise were to familiarize all occupants regarding their role and evacuation in case of any emergency or any untoward situation.

Scenario of exercise was that fire erupted in terminal building at second floor as a result heavy dense smoke produced and three causalities reported.

All occupants of terminal building first and second floor on hearing alarm evacuated their offices and assembled in assembly area. Floor warden guided the occupants of evacuation up to assembly area by order of floor officers.

After receipt of emergency message from terminal building at fire station, Fire vehicles along with crew and crash ambulance rushed towards the site of incident and took position by laying fire hoses and started to extinguish fire.

The search and rescue party also entered in said area and rescue three casualties and collected in first aid area where CAA medical services were available. Doctors and paramedic staff provided first aid and then casualties shifted to hospitals through CAA ambulance.

Airport Security force cordons the assembly area and ensured the security of site. At the end floor wardens collected attendants of all sections and agencies to sure all occupants have been evacuated.

The Exercise was conducted without prior information to anyone to test muscles of the fire and medical departments such awareness exercise should be conducted at BKIAP every 2nd month, Obaid-Ur-Rehman Abbasi informed.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Fire Vehicles SITE All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

AGP recovers over Rs91 billion from various govern ..

19 seconds ago

Court summons more witnesses in Ashiana-e-Iqbal sc ..

21 seconds ago

Malaysian High Commissioner urges businesses commu ..

22 seconds ago

Emirates Sportsmed partners with Women’s Footbal ..

33 minutes ago

Ehsaas Programme to ensure economic wellbeing of t ..

24 seconds ago

Inadequate CBIS causing trains delay: National Ass ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.