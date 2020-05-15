Baacha Khan Trust distributes ration packages among artists

Baacha Khan Trust (BKT) Friday distributed ration package among forty artists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that are affected by lock down amid corona spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Baacha Khan Trust (BKT) Friday distributed ration package among forty artists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that are affected by lock down amid corona spread.

A simple ceremony to this effect was held in Baacha Khan Markaz that among others was attended by Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak, Provincial Vice President, Saqib Ullah Chamkani and Provincial Finance Secretary, Mukhtiar Khan Yousafzai.

Addressing the ceremony, Sardar Hussain Babak said that ANP would not leave artists' community in this hour of need and continue efforts to support them in future. He said doors of Baacha Khan Markaz are open for artists and they would be provided needed help in resolution of problems.

He said that ANP would table a resolution in KP assembly seeking free provision of Nishtar Hall to artists besides giving air time to regional artists on television.