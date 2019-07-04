UrduPoint.com
Baacha Khan University (BKU) Holds Seminar On Agi Pollution

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:05 PM

Baacha Khan University (BKU) Charsadda on Thursday in collaboration of Higher Education has arranged a daylong seminar on 'agriculture pollution at Abbass Village Charssada for creating awareness among farmers regarding effects of unnecessary medicines for crops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Baacha Khan University (BKU) Charsadda on Thursday in collaboration of Higher education has arranged a daylong seminar on 'agriculture pollution at Abbass Village Charssada for creating awareness among farmers regarding effects of unnecessary medicines for crops.

The seminar was held by agriculture department of BKU and was attended by 50 farmers. Director P&D Dr.

Akbar Shah Mohmand, Director Admn Saleem Shah and Program Coordinator Dr. Rahm Dad were also present on the occasion.

Addressing a seminar Vice Chancellor BKU Dr. Saqlain Naqvi informed that participants that use of unnecessary medicines on fields is not only cause of agriculture pollution but also effect human lives with agriculture pollution.

He said that unessential spraying the crops is the dangerous act and its stoppage is the need of the hour.

