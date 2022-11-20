UrduPoint.com

Bab-e-Dosti Gate At Pak-Afghan Border To Reopen For Traffic: DC Zehri

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Bab-e-Dosti Gate at Pak-Afghan border to reopen for traffic: DC Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Chaman Abdul Hameed Zehri on Sunday said the Bab-e-Dosti Gate (Friendship Gate) at Pak-Afghan border, Chaman would be reopened for all types of movement from Monday.

He, in his video message, said that Chaman border could be reopened for commercial foot traffic and all types of traffic.

He said that a terrorist entering from the Afghan territory martyred one FC official and injured two others, after which Bab-e-Dosti was closed in protest.

"Several meetings of the Civil Military Liaison Committee have been held for the past week to restore traffic on Bab-e- Dosti. Apart from this, talks between the Afghan and Pakistani authorities continued", he added.

He said that during these meetings, the Afghan authorities expressed deep sorrow and regret over the incident and assured that the terrorist would be arrested and punished at any cost.

It was said that in the future, no one would be allowed to spoil the atmosphere of brotherhood between the two countries, the DC said.

He said that many suspects made attempts to fulfill their nefarious designs; they were using helpless people to worsen the situation on both sides of the border, the authorities and people of both countries thwarted the designs of terrorists and restored the atmosphere of brotherhood.

He said a meeting was held today (Sunday) with the Afghan authorities in which some conditional decisions were unanimously taken and it was informed that the border would be reopened for all types of business commercial traffic and foot traffic from Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner said, "we hope that such incidents would not happen again in the future after assuring the Afghan authorities in this context."

