Baba Bankhandi Maharaj Mela Celebrations Conclude

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:23 PM

Baba Bankhandi Maharaj mela celebrations conclude

The annual mela celebrations of Hindu religion, Baba Bankhandi Maharaj, concluded at Sadhu Bela Mandir in Sukkur (Sindh)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The annual mela celebrations of Hindu religion, Baba Bankhandi Maharaj, concluded at Sadhu Bela Mandir in Sukkur (Sindh).

Thousands of hindus from across the country including Sindh province participated in the festival and performed rituals. They also offered special dua for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazir was the chief guest, says a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the ETPB Secretary said the board administration provided all facilities to the participants of mela at Sadhu Bela Mandir. Special grant was allocated for Sadhu Bela Mandir while special arrangements including accommodation and food were provided to visitors of the mandir.

Later, he gave away special gifts to noted figures of Hindu community.

