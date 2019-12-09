Baba Bhit island jetty to be build at cost of Rs 250 million: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Maritime Affairs Jamil Ahmed Khan Monday told National Assembly that Baba Bhit island jetty in Karachi would be built at a cost of Rs 250 million to facilitate the local fishermen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Maritime Affairs Jamil Ahmed Khan Monday told National Assembly that Baba Bhit island jetty in Karachi would be built at a cost of Rs 250 million to facilitate the local fishermen.

He told the National Assembly while responding to a calling attention notice that board of trustees of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) would approve the jetty project in its meeting on December 12.

The no objection certificate for the project had been given, he said adding the issue of Baba Bhit island jetty came to the government's notice and it resolved the issue within a year after its officials undertook a number of visits to the site and reviewed the feasibility and recommendations.

The calling attention notice was given by members of National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Shazia Marri, Syed Naveed Qamar and Shahida Rehmani.

Jamil said a fresh question should be asked if Agha Rafiullah wanted to know about the tax collected by KPT.

He said the construction of jetty was delayed as the contractor took a stay order from the court and now wanted Rs 350 million instead of Rs 250 for completion of the project.